The Mercedes-Benz EQC 4x4² has to be the single most badass electric vehicle made to go off-road. It features portal axles which give it a wider and higher stance than the stock EQC and this completely transforms it when the terrain gets treacherous.

Gallery: Mercedes EQC 4x4² concept

31 Photos

Sadly, even though it’s ridiculously cool to look at and remarkably capable in the rough stuff, Mercedes-Benz doesn’t intend to put it into production. Currently the only 4x4² models it’s put into production are all based on the G-Class, although it did also create a one off E-Class wagon 4x4² (another such model that was merely a teaser, never actually going into production).

But it looks like even though its future as a production model looks unlikely, the Mercedes still wants the world to see the EQC 4x4² and observe its wide range of capabilities. For instance, in the most recent video featuring it, the automaker decided to have it pull a world champion wakeboarder along from the shore.

How did that all go down? Well, thanks to the raised ground clearance and off-road tires, this modified EQC had no problems doing the pulling, even when it had to do so by wading through water.