Since Summer, we've seen several reports about the prototype Made-in-China Tesla Model Y cars, which were always seen in a camouflage. Since the Model Y has been available on the North American market since early 2020, one might wonder, why is it camouflaged?

We can assume that Tesla will produce at the Tesla Giga Shanghai a different version of the car. There must be some exterior changes if the company has decided to use camouflage.

Not only that. The latest images show that there is camouflage inside too. It seems that the dashboard will be different too - maybe it will get an additional display behind the wheel?

Here is the input from 乌瓦 (@bentv_sh):

"We take a closer look at the #MICModelY as it appears on a road test near the Shanghai factory.The camouflaged Model Y is wrapped around the outside and the car's interior looks camouflaged as well. What's the difference between the MIC version and the US version, folks"

Time will tell how deep the changes are as the car soon will enter series production. The plant is basically ready, even a separate test track for the Model Y and reportedly a battery supply deal with LG Chem has been secured.