Volkswagen's WeShare car-sharing system in Berlin, Germany has started the switch from e-Golf to ID.3 electric cars.

The first 60 ID.3 will be deployed this week, while over the next two years, all 1,500 e-Golfs will gradually be replaced with ID.3.

It is an important improvement of WeShare, as the ID.3 will offer more range (reportedly 425 km/264 miles, which indicates 62 kWh (58 kWh net) battery version), and more interior space.

Having more ID.3 on the streets is also a great promotion for the ID. family.

The WeShare in Berlin was launched in mid-2019, but the initial plans of expansion in Europe were put on hold.

We guess that the company will return to the idea of launching WeShare in multiple cities as soon as the more important tasks are sorted out.

