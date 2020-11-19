It looks like Hyundai will stick with the same headlight design for the upcoming Ioniq 5 electric crossover from the 45 Concept that previewed it. Each cluster will have two squared off half halos that pretty much look identical to the 45’s, as per the latest camouflaged prototype spy shots.

We still don’t know how much the production model’s body has changed compared to the 45 Concept, but we do expect it to mostly stay true to the study. This includes the sharp creases running along the doors, a design feature that we’ve already seen on a number of new Hyundai models (even though it’s not actually visible through the camouflage yet, we’re pretty sure it’s going to be there).

Gallery: 2021 Hyundai Ioniq 5

26 Photos

The vehicle underneath the camouflage looks pretty much production ready, most likely wearing its production body panels with no placeholders. We’re pretty sure the rear lights are the final ones too, although they are not as visible as the front lights since they’re hidden behind slats covered with some sort of mesh.

The Ioniq 5 will be a crucial model for Hyundai, one that will reiterate the Korean automaker’s commitment to electrification. It also foreshadows the design direction that the brand will go in and we should expect it to debut within the next few months, maybe even before 2020 is over - reservations for the model are expected to be kicked off very soon, so its reveal definitely is around the corner too.

As a reminder, the Ioniq 5 will ride on Hyundai’s new Electric Global Modular Platform (E-GMP), it will cost from around $40,000 - $45,000, it will have an emphasis on performance and handling and be able to travel around 300 miles (480 km) on a single charge.