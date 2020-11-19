The British division of DS Automobiles (a part of PSA Group) applauds the UK's decision to end the sale of new petrol and diesel cars by 2030 and promises deep electrification.

We already know that, since 2018, DS intended to offer an electrified version of all its models by 2025.

However, according to the latest announcement, it seems that conventional hybrids (HEV) are no longer planned, as DS said that from 2025 it will "exclusively offer plug-in hybrid electric (PHEV) and fully electric vehicles (EV)". Only rechargeable models left on the table, and who knows, maybe only battery-electric after several more years?

"DS Automobiles will be exclusively electrified by 2025, offering an electric variant across its entire model range. Electrification sits at the heart of DS Automobiles, from being a pioneer in Formula E to offering an electrified option across its entire range since 2019. By 2025, DS Automobiles will exclusively offer plug-in hybrid electric (PHEV) and fully electric vehicles (EV) to its customers."

DS 3 Crossback E-Tense charging DS 7 Crossback E-Tense 4x4

Currently, the company offers the all-electric DS 3 Crossback E-Tense and plug-in hybrid DS 7 Crossback E-Tense 4x4. The next one will be a plug-in hybrid premium saloon: DS 9 E-Tense.