Kandi America just announced that its two electric vehicles - Kandi K27 and Kandi K23 - were approved by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) to offer a $2,500 rebate.

It means that the tiny Chinese EVs will be effectively starting from $7,499 and $17,499 respectively, after deducting the federal tax credit ($7,500). A similar $2,000 state incentive is available also in California and $4,000 in Colorado.

"Through TCEQ’s Light-Duty Motor Vehicle Purchase or Lease Incentive Program (LDPLIP), eligible buyers in the state of Texas can apply for a $2,500 rebate when purchasing an EV. Only one rebate can be applied per Kandi vehicle and quantities are limited. Including the state incentive and $7,500 federal tax credit, buyers in Texas can own a Kandi EV for less than $8,000."

With such generous incentives, we start to believe that there will be substantial demand for Kandi EVs.

Kandi K27 Kandi K23 MSRP price $20,499

$17,499 (for the first 1,000 buyers) $29,999

$27,499 (for the first 1,000 buyers) Federal tax credit $7,500 $7,500 Price - federal tax credit $9,999 $19,999

There is an important question about the safety of this type of vehicle on public roads. We guess that they are not as safe as the average new passenger car.

It would be great to see an independent safety evaluation, including crash tests. We don't expect a high score, but the information is always valuable.

Since the company has said that the K27 and K23 can officially enter into the U.S. market, we are now looking for first deliveries.