After a bold order for 1,100 Renault ZOE earlier this year, the British electric vehicle subscription service Onto is expanding with hundreds of more French EVs.

This time the choice fell on the Peugeot e-208 GT Line (300 cars) and DS 3 Crossback E-Tense (also 300 cars). That would bring the total fleet to almost 1,900 (including 1,280 ZOE).

The Peugeot e-208 will be available from mid-November at a monthly price of £449 (€500/$593) (inc. VAT), which is a third more than for the ZOE. For that price, the customers gets: "up to 1,000 miles a month with insurance, breakdown cover, wear & tear, service & maintenance, road tax and free-charging included".

The DS 3 Crossback E-Tense is already available and can be rented for a monthly subscription of £499 (€555/$659) in the case of Performance Line.

"Onto aims to accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles and provides customers with a fully flexible alternative to vehicle ownership for a monthly payment with no deposit. The single monthly rental covers all the costs of motoring - Insurance, roadside recovery, wear and tear, servicing and repairs, charging and vehicle excise duty are all included."

Both the Peugeot e-208 and DS 3 Crossback E-Tense are based on the same platform and shares the parts (50 kWh battery pack and 100 kW electric motor). The e-208 can go up to 217 miles (349 km) WLTP, while the DS 3 Crossback E-Tense 206 miles (331 km) WLTP.

Time will tell how well how well the subscription-based EV expansion will pay off, but as of now it seems that there is a demand for such offerings.

Gallery: DS 3 Crossback E-Tense in the UK

15 Photos

Gallery: 2019 Peugeot e-208