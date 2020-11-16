Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) announced a Memorandum of Understanding with ENGIE to create an Italian e-Mobility technology company, focused on EV charging in Europe.

The new joint venture is expected to develop a comprehensive offer of products and solutions, including charging points (residential, business and public) and green energy packages, "enabling customers to charge at home and at any public charging point across Europe with a simple subscription at a fixed monthly rate".

Since FCA's brands are finally introducing plug-in cars, a dedicated unit to take care of charging/energy-related topics would come in handy.

Fiat 500 electric charging (from left: 3+1, convertible, hatchback) Jeep Compass 4xe and Jeep Renegade 4xe

The final agreement is expected by the end of this year, which would allow the incorporation of the joint venture in the first quarter of 2021.

The two companies already partnered over roughly three-year, which fruited with: