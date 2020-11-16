FCA is strengthening its partnership with ENGIE to offer a full suit of charging products and solutions.
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) announced a Memorandum of Understanding with ENGIE to create an Italian e-Mobility technology company, focused on EV charging in Europe.
The new joint venture is expected to develop a comprehensive offer of products and solutions, including charging points (residential, business and public) and green energy packages, "enabling customers to charge at home and at any public charging point across Europe with a simple subscription at a fixed monthly rate".
Since FCA's brands are finally introducing plug-in cars, a dedicated unit to take care of charging/energy-related topics would come in handy.
The final agreement is expected by the end of this year, which would allow the incorporation of the joint venture in the first quarter of 2021.
The two companies already partnered over roughly three-year, which fruited with:
- the introduction of the exclusive FCA easyWallbox charging unit
- the recently launched V2G Pilot Project
- the innovative customer-oriented energy packages
