On November 12, BYD produced its 20,000th BYD Han, which is the first model equipped with the Blade Battery (Cell-to-Pack technology for LFP cells).

The company is gradually ramping up production and sales, which in November should be close to 10,000 and in December exceed 10,000 units.

Since the company has received roughly 40,000 orders (some 20,000 waiting delivery), the output is expected to stay high until February. Once the initial demand is fulfilled, we should see some 5,000-10,000 units a month though.

In October, sales exceeded 7,500 and YTD 18,000:

July: 1,205 BEVs

August: 4,000 (including 2,400 BEVs and 1,600 PHEVs)

September: 5,612 (including 3,624 BEVs and 1,988 PHEVs)

October: 7,545

Total YTD: 18,362

As we can see, most of the sales are all-electric versions, but the PHEV also contributes a noticeable 2,000 a month.

After the Han, multiple other models will also be equipped with Blade Batteries. That includes also BEVs envisioned for export to Europe.