Over the years we were happy to see that more and more hotels are installing a proper charging infrastructure for EV drivers, but it seems that some would like to take it to the next level.

YourParkingSpace.co.uk, an online marketplace that markets and manages over 65,000 parking locations UK-wide, is launching - together with Atlas Hotels - a pre-bookable charge points pilot.

The idea is to offer bookable charging points alongside parking so the customers will be secure that once they arrive at the destination and they will be able to recharge.

Initially, the service is available via the GeniePoint app and later will be included via the YourParkingSpace website and app.

The pilot starts with five charging points at the newly built Holiday Inn Express Bicester. Over the next 12-months, a further 250 charge points will be installed at properties operated by Atlas Hotels, who are the largest franchisee of Holiday Inn Express hotels in the UK.

"It is one of the first times that pre-bookable charge points have been made available for motorists in the UK to use, guaranteeing availability, and is being piloted at the newly built Holiday Inn Express Bicester. Five charge points were installed as part of the pilot."

Feel free to leave us a comment about what you think about such a service.