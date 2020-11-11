The Tesla Model S looks great in camo.

This article comes to us courtesy of EVANNEX, which makes and sells aftermarket Tesla accessories. The opinions expressed therein are not necessarily our own at InsideEVs, nor have we been paid by EVANNEX to publish these articles. We find the company's perspective as an aftermarket supplier of Tesla accessories interesting and are willing to share its content free of charge. Enjoy!

Posted on EVANNEX on November 11, 2020 by Matt Pressman

If you haven't seen it yet, check out this stunning "Special Ops" project from Tesla in conjunction with SS Customs. They've created an eye-catching camouflage Tesla that announces the company's U.S. Veterans Program across the side of the vehicle.
Source: SS Customs

At EVANNEX, we're also proud to be part of Tesla's "Special Ops" project with SS Customs. To that end, we've donated aftermarket accessories including our Lighted T and Wheel Bands to add something unique and distinctive as part of the project.
Source: SS Customs

In the past, Tesla has teamed up with SS Customs on other high-profile projects. This particular "Special Ops" project features a blue/grey/black/white camo color combination. On the rear bumper, it states: "Home of the free because of the brave." The wrap also includes American flag artwork on the car's panoramic roof. 

Youtube: Automoto Network. via Tesla

It's worth noting that Tesla has been cited as the most American-made car of any automaker. Tesla also has a long history of supporting those who've served in our military. To learn more, check out the URL proudly marked on the side of the vehicle: tesla.com/vets.

We, at EVANNEX, also want to extend our heartfelt thanks to all those who've served and risked their lives to protect our country.

