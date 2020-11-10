The latest set of drone videos of the Tesla Giga Berlin in Germany, recorded on November 7-8, reveals progress on the construction front.

We guess that the first facilities should be operational within several months, probably around Summer 2021. The work is progressing quickly (the difference is clear even compared to a week ago) and some buildings already have walls and roofs (not yet completed, though).

Thanks to GF4Tesla, we can also see photos from the inside of the Drive Unit and Body in White facilities:

In general, it seems that Giga Berlin has more video channels following the progress than any other Tesla investment. We can literally see the site from every angle.

Tesla Gigafactory 4 (aka Tesla Giga Berlin) at brief: