Let's take a look at Giga Berlin, including a quick look inside the Drive Unit and Body in White buildings.
The latest set of drone videos of the Tesla Giga Berlin in Germany, recorded on November 7-8, reveals progress on the construction front.
We guess that the first facilities should be operational within several months, probably around Summer 2021. The work is progressing quickly (the difference is clear even compared to a week ago) and some buildings already have walls and roofs (not yet completed, though).
Thanks to GF4Tesla, we can also see photos from the inside of the Drive Unit and Body in White facilities:
In general, it seems that Giga Berlin has more video channels following the progress than any other Tesla investment. We can literally see the site from every angle.
Tesla Gigafactory 4 (aka Tesla Giga Berlin) at brief:
- located in the Berlin-area (in Grünheide, Brandenburg, Germany), near the new airport
- to produce Model 3/Y starting in 2021 with the Model Y
- will produce also batteries (for sure modules/packs) and powertrains
- expected volume of 500,000 annually (unofficial target), initially 150,000
- expected investment of €4 billion (unofficial)
- expected 10,000 jobs (unofficial)
- Tesla Model Y to utilize: 4680 battery cells, structural battery packs, mega castings (front and rear part of the car) and innovative paint process (Geico Taikisha)
