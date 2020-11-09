Chevrolet today released a new teaser of its upcoming all-new 2022 Chevrolet Bolt EUV, which will enter production in Summer 2021, together with the refreshed Chevrolet Bolt EV. We assume that customer deliveries will start within a year from now.

The new teaser presents the Power Flow Screen, which shows various "critical information" related to the battery (charge level, regen braking use).

Chevrolet Bolt EUV

The Bolt EUV will be a crossover version of the Bolt EV hatchback, with a higher-riding position, but we don't know any technical details as of now. For sure it will not be using the latest Ultium platform.

The main point of reference for the Bolt EUV (at least on the exterior, we guess) is the Buick Velite 7, introduced in China in June 2020, however, it has a smaller battery and less powerful electric motor than the Bolt EV.

According to GM, the Bolt EUV will be also the first electric vehicle from Chevrolet to feature Super Cruise, a hands-free driver assistance system.

It would be great if the refreshed and expanded Bolt "family" would translate into higher sales. So far, Chevrolet delivered over 55,000 Bolt EVs in the U.S., including 23,297 in 2017 (its record year). During the past three quarters, the result is 13,111.