You may not be able to extract more power out of your Tesla Model 3 (at least not without angering the great Tesla overlords), but you can still make it faster around a track with a predictable slew of modifications. These mainly concern suspension, brakes and wheels, but you can go more extreme if you want and, say, get rid of most of the interior for weight saving purposes.

This particular Tesla Model 3 Performance, driven around the Nurburgring Nordschleife in Misha Charoudin’s video, is not extensively modified, although it’s not bone tock either. Its owner has fitted it with uprated KW V3 suspension, which is primarily designed for road, not track use and the only other mod are a set of aftermarket mud flaps.

The owner also has a sense of humor, so he also stuck on some Volkswagen 2.0 TDI diesel badging on the rear of the car, as well as a ‘ Nurburgring Edition ‘ sticker to really confuse the causal onlooker. He also owns a Porsche GT2 RS MR, as well as a Porsche 718 Cayman GTS that has been breathed over by Manthey Racing.

But this video is about his Tesla, which is first taken around the shorter Nurburgring GP track before they move on to tackle the full North Loop.