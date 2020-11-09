Why are road rage, crash videos, and watching criminals on camera so popular? We're not really sure any of these things should be on people's top watch lists, but it seems it takes our attention off all of the coronavirus news, political nonsense, and the other, much more troubling events of the day. As long as no one gets hurt, perhaps there's no harm in watching the TeslaCam and Sentry Mode version of "America's Funniest Home Videos."

In this recent episode provided by YouTube channel Wham Baam Teslacam, we see a wide variety of Tesla dashcam footage out of Norway, one of the world's few "hubs" for electric vehicles. The video starts with a Tesla versus Tesla road rage battle, which just goes to prove that it's not just Tesla-haters engaging in Tesla hate.

The video also has footage of a near-miss scooter accident that could have ended very badly, followed by an actual scooter accident. Fortunately, the person who crashed their scooter appeared to be okay. Next, we see an infamous intersection that seems to be plagued with problems. The footage shows several close calls, some of which seem to be last-minute Tesla Autopilot saves, though we have no way of knowing for sure.

Be sure to watch the video all the way through or you'll miss the moose, not to mention a few other interesting and entertaining clips.

Do you own a Tesla? If so, do you actually use TeslaCam and Sentry Mode? Let us know what you think of the technology and whether or not it has helped you in any way. Start a conversation in the comment section below.