Following the quarterly global sales report, the BMW Group (BMW and MINI brands) has released additional results for the first nine months of 2020 and brand/subbrand groups.

The overall result was 116,381 (up 20.0% year-over-year), which is 7.1% of the total BMW and MINI volume.

Not all segments are growing, as the BMW i3 is now in retreat (BMW i8 was retired):

BMW i (mostly i3): 18,356 (down 41.3%)

(mostly i3): (down 41.3%) BMW e (PHEVs): 79,195 (up 47.5%)

(PHEVs): (up 47.5%) MINI electric (BEVs and PHEVs): 18,830 (up 56.9%)

97,551 plug-ins sold so far this year by BMW accounts for 6.8% of the total volume, while in the case of MINI, the share is over 9.0%.

According to the company, MINI Cooper SE demand is quite strong: "The MINI Cooper SE has delighted around 13,000 customers since March – and our current order book is just as full." It seems to us that MINI might soon outsell BMW i3 on a quarterly basis.

Over the years, BMW sold well over 600,000 plug-in electric cars, and roughly 200,000 of them were i3.