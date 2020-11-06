The passenger car registrations in Europe are down significantly so far this year, but the plug-in sales more than doubled and are approaching conventional hybrids.

The European Automobile Manufacturers Association (ACEA) notes 8.57 million new passenger cars in the first nine months of the year (down 29.3%) in the European Union plus EFTA (Norway, Switzerland, Iceland) and the UK.

Plug-in electric car registrations increased by almost 103% to 768,914 and an outstanding average market share of 9.0% (three times higher than a year ago)!

New passenger car registrations in Q3:

BEVs (plus FCVs): 196,964 (up 122%)

PHEV: 172,504 (up 312%)



Total Plug-ins (plus FCVs): 369,468 (up 183%)

HEVs: 466,573 (up 93%)

New passenger plug-in car registrations in Europe - 2020 Q1-Q3

New passenger car registrations in Q1-Q3:

BEVs (plus FCVs): 418,142 (up 65%) at 4.9% share

PHEV: 350,772 (up 179%) at 4.1% share

Total Plug-ins (plus FCVs): 768,914 (up 103%) at 9.0% share

HEVs: 981,296 (up 43%) at 11.5% share

Total car market: 8,567,920 (down 29.3%)

The top six markets by volume in Q1-Q3 2020 accounted for some 587,585 or almost 76% of total sales:

Germany – 204,492 (up 174%)

France – 110,874 (up 162%)

UK – 108,888 (up 126%)

Norway – 67,532 (up 10%)

Sweden – 56,559 (up 103%)

Netherlands – 39,240 (up 16%)

Germany is now not only a top market but quite dominant with volume almost two times higher than the second best.

In the following report, we will take a look also at the market share in particular countries.

New registrations of BEVs, PHEVs and FCVs (negligible number) - 2020 Q1-Q3

New registrations of BEVs and FCVs (negligible number) - 2020 Q1-Q3

New registrations of PHEVs - 2020 Q1-Q3

* some data estimated

** only countries, for which data are available