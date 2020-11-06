A British company D2H Advanced Technologies, founded in 2015, released images of an all-electric alternative to tuk-tuk in two new body styles - flat-bed and box-van.

The idea of an affordable, zero-emission Tuk-Tuk / rickshaw replacement was already announced in June, and as it turns out, D2H is now in talks with a number of potential partners in order to progress to the prototype stage.

The main target for this type of EV would be India, Asia and South America, but we assume that it will only succeed if it will be a really low-cost solution.

According to D2H, the modular chassis allows building a variety of lightweight EVs that would fit into L7E Heavy Quadricycle EU classification which exempts it from crash test assessment.

The battery pack is expected to provide up to 12 hours of continuous use on a single charge: