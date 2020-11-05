GM's Ultium Cells LLC (joint venture with LG Chem) is seeking 1,100 team members that would like to work at the new plant (currently under construction) in Lordstown, Ohio.

This new facility will produce up to 30 GWh of lithium-ion cells annually, for the latest electric vehicles from GM, including GMC Hummer EV, Cadillac Lyriq and Cruise Origin.

"Starting today, job seekers can apply for positions on the Ultium Cells LLC website. The plant will begin actively hiring for key positions to execute the set up and launch of battery cell manufacturing. Additional job openings will be posted to the website as they become available."

The company also shared new photos from the site and a new visualization of the plant:

According to the press release, Ultium Cells will bring battery cell costs below $100/kWh and minimize the use of cobalt (the use of nickel on the other hand will be one of the highest).

Ultium Cells LLC in brief: