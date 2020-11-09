Sweden is setting one record after another. In October, plug-in electric car sales increased nearly three-fold to over 10,000.

The total number of registrations amounted to 10,170 (up 182% year-over-year) to a new record market share of 36%.

Almost four per five of those plug-ins are PHEVs, which also are surging like there is no tomorrow - by 321% year-over-year to 7,840. BEVs increases "just" 33% to 2,330.

Plug-in electric car sales in Sweden – October 2020

During the past ten months, 66,729 plug-ins were registered, which translates to a 29% market share (21% for PHEVs and 8% for BEVs).

Best selling models

The Swedish market is focused mostly on plug-in hybrids, which are selling way better than all-electric. Without change, Volvo (S/V60 and XC60), Volkswagen Passat GTE and Kia Niro/Optima PHEV are in the top places year-to-date. Some of those top PHEVs noted 900-1,000 sales.

The top-selling BEVs in October were Polestar 2 (274) and Kia Niro EV (e-Niro) (235). The first BEV year-to-date is the Tesla Model 3, but October wasn't particularly strong. On the other hand, the all-new Volkswagen ID.3 noted 212 registrations, but is still outside the top 20 with 672 YTD.

Here are detailed numbers via EV Sales Blog: