German construction technology and workers did not disappoint - just look at how much has already been built in just several months.
It's been three weeks since the last time we checked out the Tesla Giga Berlin in Grünheide near Berlin in Germany and wow, the construction of the factory is advancing really fast.
In the video recorded by the_wolfpack_berlin on October 31, 2020, we can see the massive paint shop facility is getting its final shape with some additional structures. The foundation for a stamping facility progressed a lot and reminds us of the one at Giga Austin in Texas. Overall, all the buildings are bigger and are getting walls and roofs.
At this pace, we do not doubt that production will start in 2021. Despite all the differences in technology and approach in between Giga Shanghai, Giga Berlin or Giga Texas, Tesla is moving at high speed everywhere.
Tesla Gigafactory 4 (aka Tesla Giga Berlin) at brief:
- located in the Berlin-area (in Grünheide, Brandenburg, Germany), near the new airport
- to produce Model 3/Y starting in 2021 with the Model Y
- will produce also batteries (for sure modules/packs) and powertrains
- expected volume of 500,000 annually (unofficial target), initially 150,000
- expected investment of €4 billion (unofficial)
- expected 10,000 jobs (unofficial)
- Tesla Model Y to utilize: 4680 battery cells, structural battery packs, mega castings (front and rear part of the car) and innovative paint process (Geico Taikisha)
