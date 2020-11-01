It's been three weeks since the last time we checked out the Tesla Giga Berlin in Grünheide near Berlin in Germany and wow, the construction of the factory is advancing really fast.

In the video recorded by the_wolfpack_berlin on October 31, 2020, we can see the massive paint shop facility is getting its final shape with some additional structures. The foundation for a stamping facility progressed a lot and reminds us of the one at Giga Austin in Texas. Overall, all the buildings are bigger and are getting walls and roofs.

Tesla Giga Berlin - Paint shop - October 31, 2020 (source: the_wolfpack_berlin) Tesla Giga Berlin - Stamping - October 31, 2020 (source: the_wolfpack_berlin)

Tesla Giga Berlin - Casting - October 31, 2020 (source: the_wolfpack_berlin) Tesla Giga Berlin - General assembly - October 31, 2020 (source: the_wolfpack_berlin)

Tesla Giga Berlin - Drive unit - October 31, 2020 (source: the_wolfpack_berlin) Tesla Giga Berlin - October 31, 2020 (source: the_wolfpack_berlin)

At this pace, we do not doubt that production will start in 2021. Despite all the differences in technology and approach in between Giga Shanghai, Giga Berlin or Giga Texas, Tesla is moving at high speed everywhere.

Here are additional videos:

Tesla Gigafactory 4 (aka Tesla Giga Berlin) at brief: