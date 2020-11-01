Let's take a look at Tesla's biggest construction site after 100 days.

It's already been more than three months since Tesla announced the Tesla Giga Austin plant (its fifth gigafactory project).

Over those 100 days (as of October 30, 2020), the site transformed hugely thanks to thousands of workers and machines:

Tesla Giga Texas - Day 0, June 27, 2020 (source: Jeff Roberts)
Tesla Giga Texas (source: Jeff Roberts)
Tesla Giga Texas - Day 100, October 30, 2020 (source: Jeff Roberts)

As of today, the main focus in on foundation work, basically everywhere. The biggest is of course the pit for stamping machines:

Tesla Giga Texas - October 30, 2020 (source: Terafactory Texas)
Tesla Giga Texas - October 30, 2020 (source: Terafactory Texas)

Terafactory Texas notes that there is an entirely new section near the east-central area of the site:

