CATL delivered positive results in Q3 and noted a surprisingly high net margin on its EV batteries.

Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Limited (CATL), the largest Chinese lithium-ion EV battery manufacturer, noted a pretty good third quarter as both sales and net income improved year-over-year.

This is especially great news after a weak first half of the year. The rate of growth is not high, but as the Chinese plug-in market is finally rebounding, it should be only better from now on.

CATL Q3 2020 results:

  • Total revenues: 12.7 billion yuan ($1.89 billion), up 0.8% year-over-year
  • Net profit: 1.42 billion yuan ($211 million), up 4.2% year-over-year

If we compare revenues with net profits, we get a surprisingly high 11.2% net margin, which sounds like quite a lot for lithium-ion cells, which this day and age become more of a commodity. We were expecting several percent at best. There is always a possibility that there were significant other/additional revenue sources than batteries.

If the EV battery business is and will remain as profitable, CATL should have plenty of funds for the further expansion and R&D to offer even better batteries in terms of performance (energy density, charging time), cost and safety.

See also

ev battery market expanded august 2020 EV Battery Market Expanded In August 2020 To 10.8 GWh
tesla lowered mic model 3 prices china Tesla Lowers Made In China Model 3 Prices, Increases Range

Sources: Gasgoo, Bloomberg