Nikola conducted the groundbreaking of its upcoming manufacturing plant in Coolidge, Arizona on on July 23, 2020, but three months later, as of October 23, nothing really happened.

The site looks empty, without any noticeable progress. It raises doubts about whether there will be any plant at all.

People are even laughing in comment sections of Oneshot Creative's videos: "Um, you must have posted last month’s video by mistake." "Well that looks practically done now. I think it's time for a well-deserved winter break.".

As the Nikola Badger project is also under question (after GM at least put on hold the deal with Nikola), the only vehicles we might see near-term, will be the ones in Europe, built at the IVECO's site in Germany from 2021.

As a bonus, let's take a look at the Nikola HQ, in Phoenix, Arizona, recorded on October 19, 2020.