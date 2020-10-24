It was another amazing, record-breaking month.
In September, Renault once again this year set a new monthly sales record. The French manufacturer reports 12,546 BEV sales, which is 193% more than a year ago!
BEVs stand for 7.4% of total Renault brand passenger car sales globally (13.3% in Europe, where most of Renault EVs were sold).
The year-to-date result is close to 65,800, 63% above nine-months of 2019. That's about 6.3% of the global volume for the brand (10.9% in Europe).
Unfortunately, we don't know Renault PHEV sales results (there are three models on the market right now).
Renault electric car sales – September 2020
Models
In September, ZOE reached a new record of over 11,400 carrying almost all the weight for BEV category. The Kangoo EV also did pretty well with over 1,100 units.
- Renault ZOE (passenger and commercial versions) – 11,407 (up 221%) and 65,793 YTD (up 63%)
- Renault City K-ZE – 0 and 242 YTD (new)
- Renault Kangoo Z.E. – 1,115 (up 90%) and 6,491 YTD (down 16%)
- Renault Master Z.E. – 24 (down 35%) and 175 YTD (down 22%)
Data does not include the Renault Twizy – heavy quadricycles (L7e).
Additionally, Renault Samsung Motors sold 40 SM3 Z.E. in South Korea in August (661 YTD).
