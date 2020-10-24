It was another amazing, record-breaking month.

In September, Renault once again this year set a new monthly sales record. The French manufacturer reports 12,546 BEV sales, which is 193% more than a year ago!

BEVs stand for 7.4% of total Renault brand passenger car sales globally (13.3% in Europe, where most of Renault EVs were sold).

The year-to-date result is close to 65,800, 63% above nine-months of 2019. That's about 6.3% of the global volume for the brand (10.9% in Europe).

Unfortunately, we don't know Renault PHEV sales results (there are three models on the market right now).

Renault electric car sales – September 2020

external_image

Models

In September, ZOE reached a new record of over 11,400 carrying almost all the weight for BEV category. The Kangoo EV also did pretty well with over 1,100 units.

external_image

More sales reports

france plugin sales summer 2020 France: Plug-In Electric Car Sales More Than Tripled In Summer 2020
plugin car sales surges denmark august 2020 Plug-In Electric Car Sales Surge To 20% Share In Denmark
Renault lineup - from left Twizy, ZOE, Kangoo Z.E., Master Z.E.

Data does not include the Renault Twizy – heavy quadricycles (L7e).

Additionally, Renault Samsung Motors sold 40 SM3 Z.E. in South Korea in August (661 YTD).