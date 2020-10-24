In September, Renault once again this year set a new monthly sales record. The French manufacturer reports 12,546 BEV sales, which is 193% more than a year ago!

BEVs stand for 7.4% of total Renault brand passenger car sales globally (13.3% in Europe, where most of Renault EVs were sold).

The year-to-date result is close to 65,800, 63% above nine-months of 2019. That's about 6.3% of the global volume for the brand (10.9% in Europe).

Unfortunately, we don't know Renault PHEV sales results (there are three models on the market right now).

Renault electric car sales – September 2020

Models

In September, ZOE reached a new record of over 11,400 carrying almost all the weight for BEV category. The Kangoo EV also did pretty well with over 1,100 units.

Data does not include the Renault Twizy – heavy quadricycles (L7e).

Additionally, Renault Samsung Motors sold 40 SM3 Z.E. in South Korea in August (661 YTD).