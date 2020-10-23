EVgo recently has completed Cycle One of the fast charger deployment plan for the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality using funds from the Volkswagen settlement program.

24 new EV charging stations, installed through the Drive Electric Virginia program, allowed to triple the public fast-charging network (we assume that EVgo excludes Tesla's proprietary stations, as they are compatible only with Tesla cars).

The first station was opened in September 2019, and then EVgo was adding five chargers a month - totaling 24 fast-charging site locations and 76 individual chargers.

The network covers key regions: Northern Virginia, Charlottesville, Newport News, Norfolk, Richmond and Roanoke, and is poised for further expansion over the next 18 months.

The expansion will complement existing charging stations and other planned charging infrastructure deployments. Installation of DC fast chargers along heavily traveled roads and in areas with high current and projected demand for EV charging is prioritized.

"Forthcoming stations will continue to be located in highly visible, convenient areas including shopping and entertainment centers, as well as convenience stores. EVgo stations feature fast chargers capable of delivering 50-150kW charge rates to meet the variety of new EV models and battery technology coming in the market."

Once the project will be completed, 95% of Virginians to be within 30 miles of an EV charger.

Cathy Zoi, CEO of EVgo said:

“The combined efforts of EVgo and VA DEQ are advancing access to fast and convenient EV charging infrastructure. With stations deployed at convenient locations like Federal Realty Investment Trust properties, Sheetz, Wawa, and numerous shopping malls, we look forward to working with existing site hosts and adding new retail partners to our network to meet the growing demand for fast EV charging.”

Overall, EVgo has more than 800 fast-charging stations in more than 600 cities across 34 states. More than 200,000 EV drivers signed-in to the network.