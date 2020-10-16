The Tesla Model Y was available without chrome elements from the start and now Tesla removed chrome also from the exterior of the Model 3.

We guess that it's actually the right move, but would like to hear your opinion about the chrome delete. For sure it will not affect all the colors equally, some might look better without chrome than others.

The black is now really black, especially with black wheels!

According to Tesla, EPA range increased on all Model 3 and other models, while the 3 has received several specific upgrades, including:

heat pump (according to unofficial reports)

slightly better acceleration

power trunk

a new center console

new aero wheels

