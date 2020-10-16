Let's take a look at the available Model 3 versions (all the color and wheel options) after the chrome delete.

The Tesla Model Y was available without chrome elements from the start and now Tesla removed chrome also from the exterior of the Model 3.

We guess that it's actually the right move, but would like to hear your opinion about the chrome delete. For sure it will not affect all the colors equally, some might look better without chrome than others.

Tesla Model 3 19’’ Sport Wheels (design studio U.S. - October 2020)
The black is now really black, especially with black wheels!

Tesla Model 3 Performance 20’’ Überturbine Wheels (design studio U.S. - October 2020)

According to Tesla, EPA range increased on all Model 3 and other models, while the 3 has received several specific upgrades, including:

  • heat pump (according to unofficial reports)
  • slightly better acceleration
  • power trunk
  • a new center console
  • new aero wheels

Gallery: Tesla Model 3 (design studio U.S. - October 2020)

Tesla Model 3 18’’ Aero Wheels (design studio U.S. - October 2020)
