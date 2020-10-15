The Mercedes-Benz EQC hasn't appeared in the U.S. market as expected in 2020 (it was moved to at least 2021) so one might ask, what now? When we will see an all-electric Mercedes?

According to Automotive News' interview with Daimler's CEO Ola Kallenius, the first Mercedes-Benz EQ in the U.S. will be the top of the line EQS limousine (basically an all-electric equivalent to the S-Class sedan).

""We will start and lead with the EQS, that's our strategy for the U.S. We said that for positioning the EQ brand in the U.S., start from the top and then go from there.""

This new model will be introduced in 2021, using an all-new EV platform EVA, as one of the six new EQ BEVs. The production site for the EQS will be Sindelfingen, Germany.

2022 Mercedes EQS spy photo Mercedes-Benz EQC

We guess that having a range of up to 700 km (435 miles) WLTP and being known for luxury and quality is a safe strategy to start with for Mercedes with the EQS.

The EQC was not built on a stand-alone EV platform and with high competition from Tesla, or even the Audi e-tron, it would be a more challenging launch for the EQ brand. On the other hand, with the Lucid Air now in the game, it seems it will not be easy anyway.

An interesting thing in the article is the growing volume of EQC sales in Europe, as the CEO revealed "about 2,500" in September.