Lightning Systems announced that Fluid Truck, a national truck rental platform, intends to incorporate into its fleet in major urban areas across the U.S., 600 Lightning electric vehicles.

The plan is to use three types of all-electric vehicles:

Lightning Electric Ford Transit 350HD delivery vans

Lightning Electric Ford E-450 Class 4 trucks

Lightning Electric Hino 268 Class 6 trucks

That sounds like a really great deal for Lightning Systems, not only because of the volume, but because potential customers will get an additional opportunity to test drive those vehicles in their businesses.

"In addition to the vehicles available through Fluid's rental platform, Lightning Systems is working with Fluid to facilitate trial use and demonstrations with 100 of their own all-electric vehicles in several major U.S. cities. "These vehicles will be a terrific way for users to experience our wide array of vehicles for short-term demonstrations and trial periods," said Tim Reeser, CEO of Lightning Systems."

Fluid Truck offers easy to rent and pick up vehicles from nearby locations 24/7, 365 days a year, using a website or mobile application. Lightning EVs should appear on the platform in Q4 2020.

Earlier this year Lightning Systems announced that its new EVs, from 2021 model year, will become 10 to 50% cheaper, and better equipped. That also should help to significantly increase commercial electric vehicle sales.