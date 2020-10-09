The pre-production version of the top of the line Volkswagen ID.3 Pro S with 77 kWh/82 kWh battery pack (net/total) doesn't disappoint in terms of fast charging power.

The most recent test, at the Battery Life channel, shows that the biggest battery pack version delivers a peak power of 126 kW and a decent curve across the entire state-of-charge (SoC). The shape is similar to the mid-size battery pack - 58 kWh/62 kWh - tested previously.

The manufacturer announced that the Pro S will have a peak charging output of 125 kW, the mid-size Pro version gets a peak of 100 kW, while the entry-level Pure version willo be limited to 50 kW (with an additional paid option of 100 kW).

In terms of power the ID.3 Pro S really stands out among the mainstream models, and because its energy consumption is quite reasonable, it will also replenish range pretty quickly.

Volkswagen ID.3 fast charging (source: Battery Life)

As we can see, the peak charging power is available roughly from the start to over 35% SoC. Then, it gradually decreases, rather linearly - aside from the 70-80% SoC area.

A great thing is that even at 80% SoC, the power is still at 65 kW. The charging is completed at a power of nearly 30 kW!