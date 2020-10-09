The shape of the charging curve is similar to the ID.3 with the mid-battery, but the power level is higher.
The pre-production version of the top of the line Volkswagen ID.3 Pro S with 77 kWh/82 kWh battery pack (net/total) doesn't disappoint in terms of fast charging power.
The most recent test, at the Battery Life channel, shows that the biggest battery pack version delivers a peak power of 126 kW and a decent curve across the entire state-of-charge (SoC). The shape is similar to the mid-size battery pack - 58 kWh/62 kWh - tested previously.
The manufacturer announced that the Pro S will have a peak charging output of 125 kW, the mid-size Pro version gets a peak of 100 kW, while the entry-level Pure version willo be limited to 50 kW (with an additional paid option of 100 kW).
In terms of power the ID.3 Pro S really stands out among the mainstream models, and because its energy consumption is quite reasonable, it will also replenish range pretty quickly.
As we can see, the peak charging power is available roughly from the start to over 35% SoC. Then, it gradually decreases, rather linearly - aside from the 70-80% SoC area.
A great thing is that even at 80% SoC, the power is still at 65 kW. The charging is completed at a power of nearly 30 kW!
