Spanish company Wallbox announced Supernova, its first public fast-charging station - rated at 65 kW (enough to replenish some 150 km/93 miles of range in 30 minutes we guess).

The Supernova is promised to be half the price of similar chargers, but the price was not announced.

The other advantage will be "greater efficiency and higher performance" (compared to competitors), but again without numbers, it's difficult to evaluate.



"Supernova introduces unprecedented levels of efficiency and reliability into this market segment. Supernova offers an optimized internal design to make it light and easy to install by integrating multiple, modular elements from Wallbox's award-winning bidirectional charger, Quasar. The product doesn't compromise on aesthetics, with a modern, ergonomic layout synonymous with the Wallbox brand and its signature hallmarks of innovation and design."

It looks quite sleek and compact, There is a small display and two plugs (CHAdeMO and CCS Combo, but we expect to see more dual CCS in the future).

Wallbox intends to begin production in the second quarter of 2021, aiming first in the European market, and then also in the North American market. Other countries to follow.

Of course, the 65 kW is a basic solution for DC charging these days, but Wallbox seems to be just starting its expansion. The next products in the pipeline are 150 kW and 250 kW units.

As the press release mentions multiple times the Spanish energy company Iberdrola, we guess that Wallbox has some deal in the works. Iberdrola announced a plan to install 150,000 charging points over the next five years, so getting an order for even a small part of the pie would be a major success for Wallbox.