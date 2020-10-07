Can the Tesla Model Y tow over 4,000 pounds for nearly 100 miles in rural Oregon over some serious grades? Sure it can, but the more important question here is how much energy will it consume? In addition, what accessories should you use for trailer brake controls?

Why did Tesla even bother making the Model Y? Well, U.S. car shoppers are in love with crossovers and SUVs, so it just makes sense, right? Interestingly, when the Model Y came to market, many people refused to call it a crossover or an SUV. It's basically just a Model 3 hatchback, and it's expensive. However, if it can tow a heavy load and handle off-road situations, then perhaps Tesla made the right choice by producing it.

Since the Model Y came to market, we've learned that it can certainly tow. We've also learned that it does a pretty solid job in off-road situations, especially if you make some modifications. It's not a big, beefy, body-on-frame SUV, but neither are almost any of its rivals. Today's popular SUVs are typically compact, car-like, and only mildly capable. The Tesla Model Y has an edge over many rivals due to its standard all-wheel drive, incredible instant torque, high-tech traction control, low and balanced center of gravity, and exceptional efficiency.

In the video above, Noah von Borstel, his brother, and their sons set out on a weekend hunting excursion towing a 2018 Polaris Ranger Crew on an 18-foot aluminum flatbed trailer. He provides details about his setup, as well as the Model Y's energy consumption. There's a lot to learn here, and the video is definitely easy on the eyes, especially if you love the rural countryside.

Check out the video and then leave us your EV towing tips in the comment section below.