Mercedes-Benz recently scored so far its largest order outside of Germany, for 92 electric Mercedes-Benz eCitaro and articulated eCitaro G buses.

They will be delivered to Metropole Rennes, the capital of the French region Brittany, but the timing is quite long - 2022-2025.

The order concerns:

59 articulated eCitaro G (18m)

articulated eCitaro G (18m) 33 eCitaro (12m)

Mercedes-Benz eCitaro Mercedes-Benz eCitaro G

The eCitaro comes to the party relatively late, but the latest orders in Germany prove that the demand is already in the hundreds annually and growing.

Customers can order eCitaro with standard lithium-ion batteries (NMC chemistry, with liquid electrolyte, 296-396 kWh) or new long-lasting solid-state batteries (up to 441 kWh).

As in the case of other models, customer can decide whether they are going with longer-range versions, or rather short-range versions, and plug-in or pantograph charging option.

The drive units used by Mercedes-Benz are electric portal axle ZF AVE 130 with electric motors at the wheel hubs (2 x 125 kW and 2 x 485 Nm peak).

