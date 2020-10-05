If you love the Porsche Taycan but want something with a bit more ground clearance, rear headroom and cargo space, then the 2021 Taycan Cross Turismo will be right up your alley. It’s the raised version of the Taycan wagon that features plastic body cladding for a more rugged appearance.

Our spies recently caught the Cross Turismo testing without any camouflage at all. The shape of its roof and rear end are clearly visible and if you’re a fan of fast wagons, this will definitely whet your appetite. We don’t expect any powertrain changes between the wagon and the regular sedan, so all models from the 4S to the Turbo S will be available.

Gallery: 2021 Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo

20 Photos

The vehicle you see in these photos is either the Turbo or the Turbo S, judging by the wheel design and the massive yellow brake calipers.

Porsche was expected to officially reveal the Taycan Cross Turismo in 2020, but due to COVID-19, that has been pushed back to the first part of 2021. The German automaker is also expected to show the Taycan Sport Turismo at the same time.

This is the Taycan wagon, but without the taller ride height or the plastic body cladding. It won’t be any better at going off-road than the Taycan sedan, so what it offers is just the extra interior practicality.