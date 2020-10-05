Back when Tesla launched the Model 3, it mentioned that all cars came as standard with a small camera embedded in the rear view mirror. At the time of the Model 3’s launch, Tesla stated that the camera lay inactive, but that in the future it would be used to enable various functions.

One function that immediately springs to mind is for the camera to be used as a drowsiness and fatigue detector (also known as a driver monitoring system). Many cars have similar features, so it would not have been a stretch for Tesla to follow suit, especially in order to make sure the driver has eyes on the road while Autopilot is enabled (currently it can only tell if the driver is keeping hands on the wheel).

However, now a Tesla hacker who goes by the name green has revealed what the camera is actually going to be used for. These are the evens that it will be used to track and they are quite obviously driver monitoring parameters

BLINDED DARK EYES_CLOSED EYES_DOWN EYES_NOMINAL EYES_UPHEAD_DOWN HEAD_TRUN CLOOKING_LEFT LOOKING_RIGHT PHONE_USE SUNGLASSES_EYES_LIKELY_NOMINAL SUNGLASSES_LIKELY_EYES_DOWN

So does this mean that more advanced driver monitoring will be implemented in Teslas in the future? Well, we don’t know, but Tesla is clearly researching this and, in fact, it may not be the only use for the cabin-facing camera - we’re sure the automaker can come up with other ways of making it useful.