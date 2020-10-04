Mitsubishi's sales results for the third quarter of 2020 in the U.S. reveal that the Outlander PHEV increased year-over-year by 42.2% to 947.

That's still not too high of a level, to be honest, but any improvement in the challenging year 2020 is welcome. Time will tell whether the full year will turn positive, as it's currently down 17.5% (1,579 sales YTD).

Overall Outlander PHEV stands for 3.8% of the total Mitsubishi volume of 24,857 (up 1.5% year-over-year).

Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV sales in the U.S. - Q3 2020

Soon the Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV should get an upgraded version, but it's difficult to say whether it will be enough to stay at the current level of under 1,000 units per quarter as the competition is getting strong with Toyota RAV4 Prime and Ford Escape PHEV.

Interestingly, in Canada, Mitsubishi sold a similar number of Outlander PHEVs - 941. The difference is that the Outlander PHEV share out of the total volume there (of just 4,425) is 21.2%!

Detailed results for the U.S. market: