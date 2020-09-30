According to unofficial media reports, Tesla's Q3 deliveries hit a new all-time record. Elon Musk reportedly sent the message to employees, thanking them for their "great work".

The month has not yet ended so the counter is still counting. We will know the final number within several days, maybe even by the end of this week.

Elon Musk adds also that it was a challenging quarter:

"Thanks Tesla Team for great work on deliveries! For new owners, we super appreciate accommodating us on delivery timing! Definitely one of our toughest quarters in global logistics."

The previous best quarter in terms of the number of cars delivered to customers was Q4 2019 - 112,095. It was also the only six-digit result so far as COVID-19 lockdown hds ruined Q2 2020 (Q1 is usually a slower one).

We guess that this time Tesla will show something much higher as the goal for 2020 was more than 500,000 cars. With under 180,000 delivered during the first half, the remaining 320,000+ naturally means an average of roughly 160,000 in the remaining two quarters.

Q3 might then be 140,000 and Q4 would have to be 180,000. But is this possible?