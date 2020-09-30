Vauxhall (British subsidiary of Opel) is quite confident about the future of its electric vehicles under the PSA Group.

The Vauxhall Vivaro-e delivery van scored big orders (including 1,000 units from British Gas and 270 for Openreach) and the Vauxhall Corsa-e (British version of the Opel Corsa-e) reportedly builds momentum.

According to Vauxhall boss Steve Norman, in 2021 the Vauxhall Corsa-e might become the top-selling electric car in the UK, as this year the COVID-19 lockdown weighed too much on the results of this all-new model.

Vauxhall Corsa-e Vauxhall Vivaro-e Life

The company is especially happy with its van sales results as already several thousand customer orders are in:

“The strongest, unstimulated demand for EVs that Vauxhall has today is for the electric Vivaro van, where we have several thousand customer orders for delivery in the coming weeks and months. “There is a significant appetite for what is a unique Vauxhall product, the Vivaro electric, which has a 200-mile range and unaltered carrying capacity - in weight, towing capacity and square metres - versus the diesel variant. The demand, not just for the last mile but for genuine transportation of objects, is going to surprise everybody.”

It will be interesting to see whether the medium-size vans from PSA will be selling so well also in other countries under Peugeot, Opel, Citroën brands, as well as by Toyota.