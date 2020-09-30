According to the Volkswagen ID.4 configurator for the U.S. market, the car's towing capability will be 2,200 lbs (998 kg) in the rear-wheel-drive versions with a braked trailer.

The following all-wheel-drive version will be able to pull braked trailers of up to 2,700 lbs (1,224 kg).

"Maximum tow rating for braked trailer only when equipped with appropriate third-party trailer brake controller and factory-installed towing hitch. Vehicle load, other accessories, and options may reduce maximum towing capacity. See vehicle Owner’s Manual for details."

That's not bad, but also far below the previously hinted 1,900 kg (under 4,200 lbs) in a video teaser in Europe.

When we double-checked the British reservation site, it shows that the currently available rear-wheel-drive version is ready for 750 kg (unbraked) or 1,000 kg (braked) loads, similar to the U.S. RWD version:

"Does your hobby need extensive equipment? Do you have a lot to transport for work? No problem at all for the ID.4: the optional towing bracket is designed for loads up to 750 kg (unbraked) or 1,000 kg (braked). If you don’t need the towing bracket at the moment, you can fold it out of sight under the bumper in a few easy steps."

Maybe then the 1,900 kg (under 4,200 lbs) is a maximum value for some ID.4 that will enter the market at a later point?

For comparison, the Tesla Model Y can tow up to 3,500 lbs (1,588 kg).