Uber drivers to use year-old Volkswagen e-Golfs.

Uber recently added another automotive partner - Volkswagen - to get access to electric cars (most likely at attractive terms) for its partner drivers.

In the case of Volkswagen, the deal is for a pilot, sustainable ride-hailing service project in Berlin, where the drivers will be provided with year-old e-Golf vehicles.

According to the press release, Volkswagen might have three digits of e-Golfs available for the “Uber Green."

Volkswagen is using e-Golfs also in its own car-sharing service We Share in Berlin since 2018. Soon, as the production of e-Golf comes to an end, it replaced by the all-new Volkswagen ID.3, there will remain only used e-Golfs.

Volkswagen e-Golf
2018 Volkswagen e-Golf

Christoph Weigler, General Manager Uber DACH, added:

“We are pleased to have gained Volkswagen, one of the world’s leading drivers for e-mobility, as a partner for our intermediation platform. Electric vehicles from Volkswagen are a perfect match for our sustainable “Uber Green” concept. This cooperation offers our hire car partners an economically attractive possibility of switching to zero-emission drive systems at short notice. In addition, our experience shows that people are considerably more open to the topic of e-mobility after their first ride in an all-electric vehicle.”

Uber's long term goal is to switch to 100% zero-emission by 2040. The company recently signed deals with Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance and General Motors.

