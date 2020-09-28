As we gear up to wait at least a year for the new Tesla Model S Plaid, Model S news and stories are popping back up. The Model 3 stole the Model S' thunder a few years back, and now the Model Y is doing the same.

However, let's face it, the Model S is certainly no slouch, and it never has been. In fact, the Model S Performance Raven of the quickest cars ever produced, which makes it even crazier to think Tesla is planning to release a quicker version.

Tesla Plaid Channel on YouTube owns a Tesla Model S Performance Raven. It has been providing plenty of new drag racing clips quite often lately. This current list of quarter-mile passes is all performed on stock Michelin tires, and apparently, with a load of Costco groceries in tow.

We get to see the Model S face off against several fast cars, most of which were running 11 to 12-second passes. Tesla Plaid Channel reiterates that his car is in Ludicrous Mode, but not Ludicrous Plus, and he didn't use Tesla's Cheetah Stance launch mode.

Tesla Plaid Channel also better explains why he chooses to race in this setup. It's not simply to give other cars a benefit, but instead because dialing things up further uses much more battery, making the remaining runs slower. It also takes 5 to 20 minutes for the car to be "ready." Cheetah Stance only holds briefly and then times out. Pedal usage is different. And, finally, Tesla advises against overusing such features since they're hard on the car.

