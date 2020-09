Volkswagen ID.R just set another track record! The famous racer was tested at the Bilster Berg track in Germany, ahead of the new Goodwood SpeedWeek event, on 16–18 October 2020.

The driver Dieter Depping completed a lap of the 4.2-kilometer circuit in 1:24.206 minutes. Volkswagen Motorsport shared on-board video (see below) so we can see how insanely fast it is.

"Join Dieter Depping on his record-breaking lap with the Volkswagen ID.R at Bilster Berg. Just over a year after the record drive on Tianmen Mountain in China, Volkswagen Motorsport and the fully-electric race car returned to action with an impressive track record."

Here's the updated list of the Volkswagen ID. R's record:

Drivers: Romain Dumas (all 2018-2019), Dieter Depping (Bilster Berg in 2020).