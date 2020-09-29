The fact that EV buyers have an increasingly wider array of models from different manufacturers to choose from is not surprising. After seeing Tesla’s success and its advancements in the field of electric vehicles, other manufacturers started announcing their own models, many of which are now finally starting to make an appearance.

And even if most still can’t quite match Tesla’s blend of strong acceleration, tech and dedicated charging infrastructure, the fact that they are available and often worthy alternatives shows the segment has evolved dramatically in recent years. But while body styles such as sedans and hatchbacks are the most sensible choices, buyers often want to get their EV kicks on something a little more rugged and practical, like an SUV or a pickup.

We previously rounded up all the regular electric cars that are set to debut next year, and trust us, there are so many models coming, in this article we’ll be listing all the EV SUVs and trucks scheduled to be launched in 2021, a year that’s really shaping up to become a reference year since it is marked by so many debuts.

In fact, based on research done for this article, there are actually more electric high riders (SUVs and pickups) coming in 2021 than there are sedans and hatches.

Audi Q4 e-tron / Q4 Sportback e-tron

Audi is putting the finishing touches on its own VW ID.4 and Skoda Enyaq sized electric crossover, the Q4 e-tron (and Q4 Sportback e-tron) which like its two VW group stablemates will be available as a conventional looking high-rider or with a coupe-like fastback roof. Powertrains and batteries will be identical to the aforementioned vehicle, so expect battery packs between 55 kWh and 82 kWh and power outputs from 146 horsepower all the way to 302 horsepower. Maximum range will predictably also be very similar to the other two vehicles, so it should be around 496 km WLTP.

BMW iX (iNext)

While BMW already has electric vehicles that you can buy today, the Bavarian automaker wants to let you know that waiting for the future iX (or iX5) model (the production version of the iNext) is worth it. Unlike the upcoming iX3 and i4 (which are built on the same platform as BMW’s ICE vehicles), the iX will be built on a new bespoke EV platform that will allow it to have much more range (rumored to be 600+ km) and also more power (610 horsepower in the most potent version).

BMW iX3

BMW will sell the iX alongside the iX3, which is the battery-powered version of the current X3 SUV. It’s therefore a conventional SUV that has been converted to run on electricity, but some may not like it because it’s only available in a rear-wheel drive configuration, so it will be kind of useless going off-road, yet it has a claimed WLTP range of 460 km and isn’t considerably more expensive than ICE versions of the X3 (it starts at under €70,000 in Europe).

Bollinger B1 / B2

The vintage looking, hand-built look of the Bollinger B1 lends it a really rugged aesthetic that is actually backed up by its specs. Officially unveiled in its final production form in September, 2019, it’s expected to go on sale next year with a price tag of $125,000 (it’s also coming to Europe, but we don’t know when or how much it will cost). Now you may think that’s a lot of money for something classed as a truck, with no airbags or active safety features, but where the B1 will make sense is off-road, thanks to its 15-inch ground clearance, 614 horsepower output from its two electric motors and towing capacity of up to 7,500 pounds. It will also be available as the B2 pickup which gets an extended wheelbase.

Citroen e-C4

The Citroen C4 was supposed to be a rival for the Volkswagen Golf and Ford Focus, yet its last incarnation was so bad that Citroen pulled the plug on it forever and replaced it with a crossover bearing the same name. That new model is also available as the fully-electric e-C4 that is set to hit Europe in 2021. Just like all other PSA offerings built on the same platform, it’s a front-wheel drive vehicle, with a 134 horsepower electric motor and a WLTP range of 350 km from a 50 kWh battery pack (45 kWh usable capacity).

VW ID.4

The big news these days was the official reveal venue for the Volkswagen ID.4 electric crossover. It’s essentially just a tall ID.3, sharing its powertrains and battery packs with that model. Its specs are definitely competitive in the current market context, but it still can’t match Tesla (or Hyundai) for range. That’s not to say it won’t sell; it will, because it’s a good, credible EV from a legacy automaker.

Hyundai Ioniq 5 / Genesis JW / Kia EV Crossover

This trio of electric crossovers from Korea (bearing Hyundai, Kia and Genesis badges) is also expected to make an appearance in 2021. We don’t exactly know which one will be first or even when exactly they will go on sale, but we do know all will be almost identical from a mechanical standpoint, offering very similar performance and range. We don’t have any specs to mention at this point, but given these Korean automakers’ other EVs, range at least should be class leading.

Chevrolet Bolt EUV

Next year will also be marked by the launch of a new American crossover, the Chevrolet Bolt EUV. Essentially a rebadged and slightly changed version of the Buick Velite sold in China, it is expected to have a range of up to 500 km (311 miles) and it will be slightly larger than the current Bolt EV.

Mercedes-Benz EQA/EQB/EQG

Mercedes-Benz has a whole slew of EQ-badged high riders hitting the market in 2021. The EQA (EV version of the new GLA) will be the smallest, followed by the EQB (battery-powered version of the GLB) and finally the EQG (an electric version of the G-Class). The EQA and EQB will both be built on the same platform and at the same factory, and both will reportedly draw from a 60 kWh battery pack. Regarding the much larger EQG, we have no information on it other than the fact that it’s actually going to be a production model.

Nissan Ariya

Nissan was a pioneer in the field of EVs with the first generation Leaf, but it has since been overtaken by other automakers and it no longer holds that top position. However, it wants to turn the tides in its favor with the Ariya electric crossover expected to go on sale in 2021. It is expected to have a WLTP range of up to 500 km (311 miles) thanks to a 90 kWh battery and sprint to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 5.1 seconds in its most powerful version.

Skoda Enyaq iV

If you like the specs of the Volkswagen ID.4, but you want something with more distinctive design and a lower acquisition price, then the Skoda Enyaq will make a lot of sense to you. It is essentially the same car underneath and actually has marginally better range than the ID.4 - we recently compared the two and found the Skoda to be the vehicle to buy.

Ford Mustang Mach-E

Another highly anticipated electric crossover, one with sporting credentials no less, is the Ford Mustang Mach-E, a very credible attempt by Ford to create a Tesla Model Y rival. In extended range guise, it has an 88 kWh battery pack that grants it an EPA range of 270 miles (435 km) on a single charge, while the most powerful model, the GT, sprints to sixty in around 3.5 seconds.

Opel Mokka-e

The Peugeot e-2008 will gain a German cousin in 2021, the Opel Mokka-e, which is essentially the same car but wrapped in a very different body and sporting a completely different interior. Its powertrain is identical to that of the Citroen e-C4 mentioned above, although being a slightly lighter vehicle it’s about a second quicker to reach 100 km/h (62 mph) from nought, completing the sprint in 8.5 seconds; WLTP range is 322 km and you can expect to achieve around 250 km in real world driving conditions.

Lexus UX 300e

Lexus will launch its first series production electric vehicle in 2021, the UX 300e crossover. It’s a tepid attempt to break into the BEV market by an automaker that has been electrifying its core range for many years. The UX 300e is powered by a single electric motor delivering 200 horsepower and draws from a 54.3 kWh battery pack that grants it a WLTP range that Lexus predicts will exceed 300 km (186 miles) ; in Europe, you can already pre-order it with a starting price of around €50,000

Rivian R1S / R1T

Rivian is one of those startups that really exuded confidence from the start, attracting both prospective buyers and major investors. Yet even if it’s now seen as a credible company, it has still yet to launch any models. Well that will change in 2021 when it will launch the R1S SUV (and the R1T, the pickup version of the same vehicle) with up to 750 horsepower, an EPA range of 400+ miles (from the largest 180 kWh battery) and towing capability of up to 7,700 pounds.

Tesla Cybertruck

Electric trucks are also on the menu for next year and most of the highly anticipated ones are expected to debut in 2021. The most notable mention here is the internet-breaking Tesla Cybertruck, a vehicle that has been the source of more memes than you could shake a charging cable at. And while its unusual design might have sparked the most debate, its specs are also remarkable (Elon Musk said it will be as quick as a Porsche 911). We’ll have to wait and see if Tesla does indeed launch next year and doesn’t find reasons to postpone it.

GMC Hummer EV

General Motors was late to announce its own electric pickup (and SUV variant of it), yet even so it is set to launch it before its rivals at Ford. The model GM came up with is a reimagined Hummer, which will bear a GMC badge, and it promises excellent performance, with decent range. GM says it will have over 1,000 horsepower and be able to sprint to sixty in 3 seconds. The GMC Hummer EV is expected to be shown by the end of the year and go on sale in late 2021.

Nikola Badger

Nikola is a name that has recently caused a bit of controversy which resulted in the resignation of its CEO. Yet Nikola insists it is a legitimate company that will launch its Badger pickup both as a BEV and a fuel cell electric vehicle sometime in 2021 or 2022. And apparently it won’t build the vehicle itself, opting to have GM build it for them instead.

Lordstown Endurance

Lordstown Motors is another very new name on the EV scene, yet unlike Nikola, it has already shown a working prototype of its Endurance electric pickup, complete with a fully functional interior. The Endurance, which is expected to go on sale next summer, is unique in that it has four 110 kW hub motors (total power is around 600 horsepower), a solution that was not adopted by any other competing pickup design and a predicted EPA range of over 250 miles on one charge. It can also match other upcoming pickups for towing capacity being rated for up to 7,500 pounds.