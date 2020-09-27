Volkswagen recently showed the latest design for its electric racer - ID.R, which will be racing again at the Goodwood SpeedWeek event, on 16–18 October 2020.

The new blue-silver livery reminds us of the ID. family - through design and coloring - and that's the goal, to promote the electric lineup. By the way, ID.R will not be alone at the event, as an ID.3 also will be shown "to underline the close connection."

"Blue serves as an identifying characteristic for Volkswagen Motorsport and Volkswagen R. Scale Silver has been taken from the colour programme for the ID.3, the ﬁrst production model from the range of fully-electrically driven cars by Volkswagen."

Another distinguishing feature is the honeycomb elements - featured in both cars (in ID.3 on the front skirt and the C-pillars).

"With the 500 kW (680 PS) ID.R, the honeycombs do not just play a part on the outer skin, featuring in the “Union Jack”, the British ﬂag that appears as a homage to Goodwood SpeedWeek. Inspired by the form of the honeycomb, the tremendously rigid hexagons ﬁnd application in composite materials in the monocoque and in the aerodynamic components of the electric racing car."

We don't know whether the latest version got more power. Here are the specs of the initial version (it differs depending on the event):

0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 2.25 seconds

two electric motors with a total of 500 kW of power and 650 Nm of torque

AWD

battery capacity " over 40 kWh "

curb weight 1,100 kg

Gallery: Volkswagen ID.R: the 2020 livery