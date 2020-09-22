The first Volkswagen ID.3 1ST edition were handed over to British customers on Friday, September 18, 2020, following the first deliveries in Germany.

This time the customers in the UK did not have to wait long compared to rest of the continent for its right-hand drive version of the car. Volkswagen simply started deliveries in multiple countries almost simultaneously.

To underline the importance of this milestone, Volkswagen presents also two other groundbreaking models: Golf GTI Mk1 and Beetle.

We don't know how many ID.3 were ordered in the UK, but it might be a lot, as the Volkswagen brand and Golf model especially are quite popular there.

Luckily for Volkswagen, the British EV market is booming and demand for new EVs is high. That alone should be enough to achieve a decent result. All the rest depends on how good the ID.3 actually is.

Andrew Savvas, Volkswagen UK Managing Director, was at Volkswagen Cambridge for its Grand Handover event on Friday and said:

“Today we are seeing the first UK customers drive away in the ID.3 1ST Edition, the first Volkswagen Group product on the new MEB platform. This is a significant moment, and the start of a massive shift. Some of my colleagues were there for this moment in 1974 when the first Golfs were delivered in the UK, and over 35 million have been sold since. Today I feel a sense of genuine excitement. The MEB platform will underpin numerous products across the Group in the coming months and years. In fact, only next week we unveil the ID.4, Volkswagen’s first electric SUV, which will be sold globally. By 2029 the Group aims to sell 20 million vehicles based on the MEB platform. Today is just the beginning and I can’t wait to see these ID.3s out on UK roads.”

