What makes the best Halloween costume? Trending topics, of course. When you go out for Halloween, you want to make an impact. You want most people to know immediately what or who you are, but at the same time, you want to be original.

Homemade Halloween costumes are all the rage. This is because a really good Halloween costume can cost you a pretty penny. If you go with one of the cheap ones, you'll be lucky if it lasts through the night. In addition, homemade Halloween costumes promote hard work and creativity.

When the Tesla Cybertruck was first unveiled, people around across the globe moved to make working replicas of it. Many incredible projects are still underway. If you've ever thought of making a working replica of a car, a Cybertruck Halloween costume would be much more practical and less expensive. To take it to the next level, and assure that your kids and their friends would love it, making it a Transformer is a super idea.

YouTube channel transformerskids did just that with its latest Halloween costume creation, "OptiMusk Prime." As you'll notice rather quickly, the video is a bit cheesy, but for good reason. It reminds us of an old He-Man or G.I. Joe teaser or the like. However, it would likely appeal to most younger children.

It may also appeal to Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who is known to be into such things. With a name like OptiMusk Prime, it's as if transformerskids is literally begging for the CEO's attention. That's because it hopes Musk might take interest in putting the costume into production and making it available for people to buy.

Let us know what you think in the comment section below. Would you send your kids out for Halloween dressed as OptiMusk Prime? Do you think you could make something like this yourself?