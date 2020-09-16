Polestar 2 recently passed the famous Banana box test by Bjorn Nyland and, as it turns out, it beats several other, more mainstream models, including Tesla Model 3, and matched Volkswagen ID.3.

The P2 was able to take six boxes in the trunk, and a total of 19 after folding the rear seats. The frunk was useless though, as it can handle only small things.

For comparison, the Model 3 was able to take 17 boxes (6 in the trunk alone and 1 in frunk). ID.3 can take 19 boxes, including 7 in the trunk.

Having so much space in a performance-oriented electric car is actually a valuable perk. The advantage of P2 over Model 3 is also the wide hatchback opening of the trunk.

Bjørn Nyland's banana box test results (number of boxes: trunk+frunk/total)