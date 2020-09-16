Mercedes-Benz this week boasted that its Bremen plant in Germany, produces the nine millionth car. The plant makes 10 different models, but the jubilee car happens to be the all-electric EQC.

Production of the Mercedes-Benz EQC was quite a mystery and seemed to be quite constrained since 2019. Recently, the EQC finally appeared to sell in higher volumes, including hundreds a month in Norway.

The German manufacturer did not reveal how many EQC are produced monthly. The goal for 2020 was 50,000 units, but we doubt it's possible.

"The EQC was the first all-electric vehicle to be integrated into ongoing production in 2019. It is produced there on the same line as the C-Class Saloon and Estate as well as the GLC and GLC Coupé. This is possible because Mercedes-Benz Cars invested in high-tech equipment with pioneering Industry 4.0 solutions in the entire production network at an early stage. "

The Mercedes-Benz plant in Bremen

Besides the EQC, the Bremen plant produces also C-Class Saloon, Estate, Coupé and Cabriolet; E-Class Coupé and Cabriolet; the SUV GLC, GLC Coupé as well as the SL Roadster.

Some of those models are produced not only as conventional cars but also as plug-in hybrids.

Mercedes-Benz EQC 400 specs:

range of 417 km (259 miles) (WLTP)

range of 445-471 km (277-293 miles) (NEDC)

energy consumption at 20.8 - 19.7 kWh/100 km (NEDC)

80 kWh battery pack (384 cells)

battery pack (384 cells) battery pack weight of 625 kg

0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 5.1 seconds

top speed of 180 km/h (112 mph)

dual motor all-wheel drive (two asynchronous motors)

system output 300 kW (408 HP) and 760 Nm of torque

AC charging takes 11 hours (7.4 kW single-phase on-board charger)

DC fast charging takes around 40 minutes (10-80% SOC)

Length/width (incl. mirrors)/height: 4,761/1,884 (2,096) /1,623 mm

Kerb weight (EC)/perm. GVW/payload (EC): 2,495/2,940/445 kg

Luggage compartment (depending on equipment fitted): approx. 500 l

Gallery: Mercedes-Benz EQC