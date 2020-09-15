According to the U.S. DOE’s Office of Energy Efficiency & Renewable Energy, 2019 was another record year in terms of BEV battery deployment in the U.S..

The total amount of plug-in vehicle battery capacity in new cars sold in 2019 was 18.5 GWh (on par with the 2018 result), despite the fact that plug-in sales declined by 10% to 325,800.

In the case of all-electric cars, the capacity is estimated at 17.4 GWh (all-time high and 3% above 2018) as the number of BEVs increased by 1% year-over-year, and the average capacity increased a little bit too.

Plug-in hybrids didn't have so much luck, 32% lower sales in 2019 translated into similar battery capacity deployment, but a drop to 1.1 GWh.

From 2011 through the end of 2019, some 61.3 GWh of batteries were installed in new plug-in cars sold in the U.S. (54 GWh in BEVs and 7.3 GWh in PHEVs).

The previous two years were responsible for 37 GWh or 60% of the total, which is mostly related to Tesla Model 3.

We are not sure whether the year 2020 will also bring a little growth - probably it will not, but the longer-term perspectives are bright with all the new models.