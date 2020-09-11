The plug-in car sales in Germany maintained its high momentum from July also in August, despite the overall car market being down 20% to 251,044.

In total, some 33,171 new passenger plug-ins were registered last month (up 308% year-over-year), which was enough to set a new market share record of 13.2%!

The biggest force behind such an unprecedented growth - we assume - is the generous incentives for plug-ins, to help the automotive industry in times of slowdown.

Plug-in hybrids are selling noticeably better than all-electric:

BEVs: 16,076 – up 221% at ≈6.4% market share

– up 221% at ≈6.4% market share PHEVs: 17,095 – up 448% at ≈6.8% market share

– up 448% at ≈6.8% market share Total: 33,171 – up 308% at ≈13.2% market share

Plug-in electric car registrations in Germany – August 2020

New registrations year-to-date:

BEVs: 77,181 – up 84% at ≈4.3% market share

– up 84% at ≈4.3% market share PHEVs: 85,755 – up 274% at ≈4.8% market share

– up 274% at ≈4.8% market share Total: 162,936 – up 151% at ≈9.2% market share

Sales of models/brands

The top-selling electric car in August seems to be the Tesla Model 3 with 2,824 new registrations, followed by Renault ZOE (2,210).

Tesla actually noted a pretty strong month with a total of 2,846 new registrations (up 453%), although the Model S/X were almost not present with just 11 and 10 units respectively. After eight months, Tesla had 8,152 EV registrations (up over 11% year-over-year).

Brands that recorded the highest number of plug-in car registrations (above 2,000) were:

Mercedes-Benz: 5,508 (265 BEVs and 5,243 PHEVs)

Volkswagen: 4,019 (2,524 BEVs and 1,495 PHEVs)

Audi: 3,010 (697 BEVs and 2,313 PHEVs)

Tesla: 2,824 BEVs

BMW: 2,516 (606 BEVs and 1,910 PHEVs)

Renault: 2,358 (2,210 BEVs and 148 PHEVs)

We saw also a batch of 239 Polestar 2.

